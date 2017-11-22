EC bribery case: Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s accomplice held in Delhi

The Delhi Police has arrested an accomplice of middleman Sukesh Chandrasekhar in connection with the Election Commission bribery case. (Image: IE)

The Delhi Police has arrested an accomplice of middleman Sukesh Chandrasekhar in connection with the Election Commission bribery case. Chandrasekhar was held on April 16 here on charges of taking money from AIADMK (Amma) leader T T V Dhinakaran to bribe EC officials in connection with the dispute over the AIADMK ‘two leaves’ poll symbol. Dhinakaran and his aide were also subsequently arrested on April 25 in connection with the case. The Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested one Pulkit Kundra yesterday. Kundra is suspected to be an aide of Chandrasekhar, police said.

Chandrasekhar had allegedly struck a deal for Rs 50 crore to help the AIADMK (Amma) faction keep the ‘two leaves’ symbol. An amount of Rs 1.3 crore was seized from his possession at the time of his arrest. It is suspected that Kundra also got a share of the bribe money received by Chandrasekhar from Dinakaran, police said. Police are questioning him to establish the money trail from Chennai to Delhi. Kundra had been questioned by the Crime Branch earlier. Further details are awaited.