EC announces election dates for UP, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Goa: All you need to know

According to the Chief Election Commissioner, Nasim Zaidi, over 60 million voters are expected to vote in the elections. (PTI)

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur will be held between February 4 and March 8, Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi announced on Wednesday. The results from all five states will be known on March 11, Zaidi told a press conference here. While polling in Goa and Punjab will take place on February 4, Uttarakhand will vote on February 15 and Manipur in two phases on March 4 and 8. Uttar Pradesh, the country’s most populous state, will go to the polls in seven phases: February 11, 15, 19, 23 and 27 and March 4 and 8. This will be the single biggest electoral exercise since the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and will involve a total of 690 constituencies, 403 of them in Uttar Pradesh alone. Goa has 40 seats, Punjab 117, Manipur 60 and Uttarakhand has 70 seats.

The EC also stated that tight security would be provided for the EVMs. 1,85,000 polling stations are also to be put to work on the days of the elections. The polls are to take place in 690 assemblies, according to the Election commission. The CEC also informed that the Model Code of Conduct comes into effect immediately.The election Commission is also to distribute the voter's guide to facilitate voters. The CEC informed that the use of loudspeakers in campaigns would not be accepted.

Here is all you need to know about the precise dates leading up to the elections among other important events in the 5 states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur:

The states of Goa and Punjab are to go to polls on February 4, 2017. The 70 constituencies of Uttarakhand would go to elections of February 15, 2017.

The polls in Manipur would be conducted in 2 phases. The vote for 2nd phase for 22 constituencies would happen on 8 March 2017, while the first phase polls would be conducted on March 4, 2017.

It has to be remembered that the polls in Uttar Pradesh is to take place in 7 different phases. The first phase of UP polls is to take place on 11 February 2017, while the second phase takes place on 15 February. The third phase of the polls is to take place on 19 February, while the fourth phase takes place on 23 February. The 5th phase of the UP elections is to take place on February 27, the 6th phase will happen on March 4, 2017. The last phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh would take place on March 8, 2017.

The Election Commission further specified that the maximum spending limit of Rs 28 lakh in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand whereas it was Rs 20 lakh for the states of Goa and Manipur. The EC also clarified that the expenditure more than Rs 20,000 should be cashless. The EC also said that it would provide special covers to SC and ST voters