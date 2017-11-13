Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Arunachal Pradesh

A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale hit the East Kameng region of Arunachal Pradesh, at 1:02 am on Monday. No loss of life or property has been reported so far.
Further details are awaited.
