Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Arunachal Pradesh

A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale hit the East Kameng region of Arunachal Pradesh, at 1:02 am on Monday.

By: | Kameng | Published: November 13, 2017 9:55 AM
Further details are awaited.

