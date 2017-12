A medium intensity earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter Scale hit Jammu and Kashmir early today, the IMD said. (Reuters)

A medium intensity earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter Scale hit Jammu and Kashmir early today, the IMD said. According to the National Seismology Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the earthquake occurred at 4:28 am at a depth of 33 Km.

There were no immediate reports of loss of life or property.