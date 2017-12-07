Earthquake measuring 5.5 hits Rudraprayag, tremors in north India

According to the IMD’s National Seismological Centre, the quake occurred at 8:49 pm. (Google Maps)

Tremors were felt in several parts of North India as a medium-intensity earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter Scale hit Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district yesterday, the India Meteorological Department said. According to the IMD’s National Seismological Centre, the quake occurred at 8:49 pm. The epicentre of the quake was at a depth of 30 km, according to Vikram Singh, the director of MeT office in Dehardun. There were no reports of loss of property or life. People in several districts of Uttarakhand ran out of their homes in panic, the official said Uttarakhand, a part of the Himalayan region, falls under a high seismic zone. Tremors were felt in Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh and parts of Punjab.

More details are awaited.