Earthquake in Uttarakhand today: Tremors of magnitude 5.5 rock region, epicentre 121 Km East of Dehradun

Earthquake in Uttarakhand today: Strong tremors were felt in the state of Uttarakhand, as well as in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) around 8:50 pm on Wednesday. As per reports, the tremors were felt across north India. The earthquake was measured at magnitude 5.5 on Richter scale and the epicentre was 121 km East of Dehradun. Tremors were was felt in the northern part of the country including Punjab and Haryana region. In Uttarakhand, tremors were felt in Dehradun, Rudraprayag, Champawat, Ramnagar, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Tehri and Chamoli districts of the state, reported India.com. As of now, no casualty has been reported yet from any of the states. India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported earthquake tremors with magnitude 5.5 that hit Rudraprayag in Uttarakhand, and depth was measured as 30 km.

An official at Centre for Seismology, India Meteorological Department (IMD), told media, “The epicentre is in Uttarakhand, the tremors felt in Delhi and NCR are the impulses.” This is the second earthquake in Uttarakhand in the past 24 hours. On Tuesday, a 3.3 magnitude quake was reported in the state. There were no reports of loss of property or life.

Around 30 Indian cities fall under the category of moderate intensity zone. Uttarakhand, a part of the Himalayan region, falls under a high seismic zone. People evacuated their buildings after earthquake tremors in Dehradun. Here is the visual:

Meanwhile, scientists have warned that North Indian state Uttarakhand might face a major earthquake in the coming time. A two-day national workshop on disaster resilient infrastructure in the Himalayas concluded in Dehradun with scientists highlighting the high probability of a major earthquake in the region. Scientists participating in the event were unanimous in their view about the high possibility of a devastating earthquake in Uttarakhand, where the last major tremor occurred at least 600 years ago, and asked the state government to work towards building tremor-resilient infrastructure.