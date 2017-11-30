Earthquake in Punjab: 3.8 magnitude quake hits Ludhiana Sangrur Border Region; no reports of injuries, damage

Earthquake in Ludhiana (Photo: Reuters)

Earthquake in Punjab: A moderate intensity earthquake which measured 3.8 on the Richter scale hit the Ludhiana-Sangrur Border Region. The mild tremors were felt at 5.15 PM in the evening on Thursday. As of now, no loss of life or property has been reported. Earlier this month, a magnitude 7.3 quake struck along the Iran-Iraq border, killing 530 and injuring more than 9,000. Iran is prone to daily quakes as it sits on many major fault lines. In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 quake with a depth of 7 kilometres flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.

Earlier this month, mild tremors were felt in a small area near the hi-tech city Hyderabad on November 16 at 8.50 am. The tremors were of “very very low intensity”, said NGRI chief scientist D Srinagesh. He further said, “These are very very mild tremors known as ultra microearthquake…there is no need to worry.”

During a two-day national workshop on disaster resilient infrastructure in the Himalayas highlighted that there is a high probability of a major earthquake in the region of Uttarakhand. Scientists participating in the event were unanimous in their view about the high possibility of a devastating earthquake in Uttarakhand, where the last major tremor occurred at least 600 years ago. The scientists have asked the state government to work towards building tremor-resilient infrastructure.

Vinod K Gaur, a professor at the Indian Institute of Astrophysics in Bengaluru, stressed on the need to create awareness so that quake-resistant building techniques are adopted by the people at the grassroots level. Handbooks can be published for general category houses and made available to all the people, he said. Noting that Uttarakhand was in the Central Seismic Gap where exists a high probability of a major earthquake, they said it was imperative for disaster mitigation agencies and the state government to take proactive steps for the amelioration of any impending disaster.