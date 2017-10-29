Earthquake in Kashmir: Medium intensity quake hits Valley

The last major earthquake to strike the region was in October 2005 when 1,400 persons were killed and vast areas close to the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir were flattened by the 7.6 magnitude tremors. (Reuters)

A medium intensity earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale, with epicentre in the Hindukush region of Afghanistan, shook the Kashmir valley last night but there was no damage reported, officials said today. “An earthquake of 5.7 magnitude on the Richter scale was recorded at 11.15 pm yesterday. The epicentre of the quake was at a depth of 100 kilometres in the Hindukush region of Afghanistan,” a MET department official told PTI. There were no reports of any damage to life or property caused by the earthquake from anywhere in the Valley, a police official said. People came out of their homes in some areas following the tremor. Kashmir is located in the highly vulnerable seismic zone ‘V’. The last major earthquake to strike the region was in October 2005 when 1,400 persons were killed and vast areas close to the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir were flattened by the 7.6 magnitude tremors.