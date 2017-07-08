Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir: 5.2 magnitude quake jolts India Pakistan border region

Jammu and Kashmir is one of those regions which witnesses high seismic activity. (Reuters)

An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale jolted India-Pakistan border region in Jammu and Kashmir today. According to the National Centre for Seismology of the India Meteorological Department, the tremors occurred at 3:42 pm at a depth of 10 km. According to PTI reports, no casualties were reported after the quake. Jammu and Kashmir is one of those regions which witnesses high seismic activity. After this, the government has also issued a standby alert.

(Further details awaited)