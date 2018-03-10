Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir: 4.5 magnitude quake jolts state

The India Meteorological Department confirmed the news and stated that the quake was measured 4.5 on the Richter scale. (Source: Reuters)

An earthquake hit the North Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday morning. The India Meteorological Department confirmed the news and stated that the quake was measured 4.5 on the Richter scale. This is a low-density earthquake and no damage to life or property has been reported so far. The local media, however, reports that there was a situation of panic and people had to come out of their residences to protect themselves. The Indian Meteorological Department said that the depth of the quake was 10 kilometres and it resulted in jolts for a few seconds across most parts of the state. The IMD has classified the intensity of the quake as ‘slight’. Earlier in January this year, an earthquake of similar magnitude was reported from the Sumbal town in the state’s Baramulla district.

Meanwhile, in December, North India was in panic as the national capital and the neighbouring regions felt an earthquake of 5.5 magnitude. The epicentre of the quake was Rudraprayag in Uttarakhand. There was no loss of life. IMD’s National Seismological Centre had stated that the epicentre was at a depth of 30 km.

Uttarakhand, a part of the Himalayan region, falls under a high seismic zone. People felt strong tremors in the districts of Rudraprayag, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Champawat, Dehradun, Chamoli, Tehri and Ramnagar in Uttarakhand. Among the other areas affected by the quake were Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Last year on June 2, two medium intensity tremors were felt in Haryana, in Delhi and other parts of northern India. The first quake, which was felt for around a minute, shook Delhi and NCR areas at 4:20 am. According to United States Geological Survey, the quake measured 4.7 on the Richter scale. Meanwhile, the second quake had hit Haryana as earthquake tremors with a magnitude of 3.2 was felt in Rohtak at 8.13 AM.