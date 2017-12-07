Earthquake in India: Magnitude 5.4 quake hits Ladakh, Kashmir; panicked public rushes outdoors

Earthquake in India Live: Magnitude of 5.4 measured on Richter scale. (Reuter)

Earthquake in India: After shaking Uttarakhand, New Delhi and its neighbouring areas, another quake hit Ladakh region in Jammu and Kashmir. The earthquake was measured at 5.4 magnitude on Richter Scale. The tremors were also felt across the Kashmir valley. “The earthquake of 5.4 magnitudes on the Richter Scale was recorded at 4:59 am today. The epicentre of the earthquake was at a depth of 35 km near the Jammu and Kashmir-Xingjian border in the state’s Ladakh region,” a meteorological (MeT) department official said.