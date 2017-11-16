Earthquake in Hyderabad: Mild tremors hits the region

The tremors were of “very very low intensity”, official said. (Reuters)

Mild tremors were felt in a small area near Jubilee Hills here this morning, an official said. The city-based National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) recorded the tremors, which had a magnitude of 0.6 on the Richter scale, and were felt at 8.50 am, said the official.

The tremors were of “very very low intensity”, he said. NGRI chief scientist D Srinagesh said, “These are very very mild tremors known as ultra micro earthquake…there is no need to worry.” Talking to PTI, he such seismic activities were observed in the area in 1994, 1995, 1998 and 2000 too.