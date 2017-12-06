Earthquake in Delhi today: Strong tremors felt, panic grips people as 5.5 magnitude quake hits region

Earthquake in Delhi today: Panic grips the national capital.

Earthquake in Delhi.

Panic gripped people in Delhi and neighbouring regions on Wednesday evening at around 8.45 PM after strong earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi. According to Indian Meteorological Department, the magnitude of the quake was 5.5 and the epicenter of the quake was Rudraprayag in Uttarakhand. No reports of loss of lives have been reported so far. According to the IMD’s National Seismological Centre, “Tremors were felt in several parts of North India as a medium-intensity earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter Scale hit Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district today.” The epicentre was at a depth of 30 km.

Uttarakhand, a part of the Himalayan region, falls under a high seismic zone. People felt strong tremors in the districts of Rudraprayag, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Champawat, Dehradun, Chamoli, Tehri and Ramnagar in Uttarakhand. Among the other areas effected by are quake are Delhi and parts Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Many people took to Twitter as they felt the earthquake. Madhur Verma‏, DCP, Delhi Police tweeted: “Just felt Earthquake tremors in Delhi. Hope everything is safe !”

Another twitter user Rahul Munjal‏, wrote, “just had an earthquake…. felt my bed shake!!! #earthquake #newdelhi”

Earlier on June 2, two medium intensity tremours were felt in Haryana, in Delhi and other parts of northern India. The first quake, which was felt for around a minute, shook Delhi and NCR areas at 4:20 am. According to United States Geological Survey, the quake measured 4.7 on the Richter scale. Meanwhile, the second quake had hit Haryana as earthquake tremors with a magnitude of 3.2 was felt in Rohtak at 8.13 AM. The USGS said that the epicentre was at a depth of 10 kms for the second jolt, while the depth of the first quake was 22 km. However, no damage to property or loss of life was done by the mild intensity quake.

Panicked by the jolt, people took to social media to share their experience. “RT if you came to Twitter just to confirm if that was an #Earthquake! #Delhi Gurgaon,” a Twitter user wrote. “Earthquake in Delhi again? Anyone felt it?” Tweeted Nivi Shrivastava, another Twitter user. “When you are awake at this time of the night and your bed trembles. Delhi #earthquake,” Neha Tekriwal, another Twitter user wrote.