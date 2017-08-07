Earthquake in Assam: Quake of 3.4 magnitude on Ritcher scale rocks Guwahati

According to the official website of India Meteorological Department (IMD), the earthquake took place at 4.55 pm and its epicentre was located at latitude 26.3 degree north and longitude 91.7 degree east. (Representative Image Source: PTI)

A slight intensity earthquake of 3.4 magnitude on the Richter scale rocked Guwahati and adjoining areas today but there was no loss of life or property. According to the official website of India Meteorological Department (IMD), the earthquake took place at 4.55 pm and its epicentre was located at latitude 26.3 degree north and longitude 91.7 degree east. It generated at a depth of 10 km from the surface in Kamrup district at 4:55 pm, the IMD said. There was no immediate report of any loss to life or property.