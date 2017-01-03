Earthquake hits Tripura’s Ambassa, tremors also felt in Guwahati

Tremors were also felt Guwahati Assam, ANI reported on Monday. No casualties have have been repoted so far.

A mild earthquake measuring 5.5 on richter scale hit the Tripura’s Ambassa on Tuesday. Tremors were also felt Guwahati’s Assam, ANI reported. The epicenter of the quake is not known so far.

As per National Centre for Seismology, the epicentre of the temblor was in Dhalai district in the north-eastern state.

“The 5.7-magnitude earthquake hit the region at 14:39 hrs. The epicentre was located at a depth of 28 km in the district,” it said.

Some of the people ran out of their homes and shops, as the tremor ran through the region.

“It was the strongest earthquake that I have felt till date. It felt as if the whole building would collapse,” Pradip Mallik, an Agartala resident, was quoted as saying by PTI.