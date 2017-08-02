Earth Overshoot Day: Check out Anand Mahindra’s interesting message

Anand Mahindra, Executive Chairman of Mahindra Group, has shared his thoughts on ‘Earth Overshoot Day’. (PTI image)

Anand Mahindra, Executive Chairman of Mahindra Group, has shared his thoughts on ‘Earth Overshoot Day’. ‘Today is earth overshoot day. Not a great day for sustainability,’ Mahindra said on Twitter. Mahindra also shared a copy of certificate of verification issued by Intertek to certify Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd as ‘Zero waste to landfill company’.

With the Earth overshoot Day being observed today, humanity has used up its allowance of planetary resources such as water, soil, and clean air for all of 2017 by Wednesday. It means humanity will be living on credit for the rest of the year, according to AFP news.

On July 27, Mahindra had said that India was aspiring for a global leadership in climate action and has set an “ambitious” goal of receiving 40 per cent of its power from renewable resources by 2030, a target it is likely to achieve eight years ahead of the schedule, according to PTI.

Mahindra & Mahindra on Tuesday reported 6 per cent increase in total sales at 41,747 units in July. The company had sold 39,458 units in the same month last year, it said in a statement. In the domestic market, sales were up 13 per cent at 39,762 units last month compared to 35,305 units in July 2016.

Today is ‘earth overshoot day.’ Not a great day for sustainability,which is why this news makes me feel that at least we are doing our bit pic.twitter.com/95cBtLsZDq — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 2, 2017

Intertek is a quality audit, testing and certification company which provides quality assurance services across the businesses’ areas of operations including research & development, supply chain, manufacturing, distribution, etc.