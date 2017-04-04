Early polls likely in Gujarat, says Shankersinh Vaghela

“Election Commission requires that there should be (at least) 25 days’ time for preparation before elections,” Vaghela pointed out.(PTI)

Senior Congress leader Shankersinh Vaghela today said the BJP government in Gujarat may dissolve the Assembly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on April 17 and opt for early elections. “It is likely that BJP will dissolve the Assembly after the Prime Minister’s visit to the state and go for elections before monsoon,” Vaghela told reporters in Gandhinagar. Modi is scheduled to visit the state on April 17. “Election Commission requires that there should be (at least) 25 days’ time for preparation before elections,” Vaghela pointed out. The opposition has been saying that BJP government will go for early elections following the saffron party’s landslide victory in Uttar Pradesh.

Elections are due in Gujarat in December 2017. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had said that decision on early elections will be taken by the party’s central leadership. However, BJP president Amit Shah had indicated while addressing party workers here last week that elections will be held in November.