EAM Sushma Swaraj calls on Afghan president Ashraf Ghani, discusses bilateral, regional issues

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today called on Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, ahead of his talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on promoting security and stability in the war-torn nation. “#Neighbourhoodfirst. EAM @SushmaSwaraj calls on visiting Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in New Delhi. Bilateral & regional issues discussed,” MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet. Ghani, who is here on a one-day working visit, will hold talks with Modi on furthering the shared objective of promoting security and stability in Afghanistan, and efforts to combat the menace of terrorism. They will also discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest. During his visit, President Ghani will meet with his Indian counterpart Ram Nath Kovind. The invitation to Ghani was extended by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval during his trip to Kabul on October 16.

