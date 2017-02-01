E. Ahamed’s empowerment of Muslim community will be remembered: PM Modi

“The continuous efforts of Mr. E Ahamed for the empowerment of the Muslim community will be remembered,” he added. (Reuters)

Expressing condolence on the demise of former union minister and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader E. Ahamed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the former’s empowerment of the Muslim community would be remembered.

“Saddened by the demise of Mr. E Ahamed, a veteran political leader who served the nation with great diligence. My condolences,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted. The Prime Minister said the IUML leader devoted significant efforts towards Kerala’s progress, adding that his role in deepening India’s ties with West Asia was notable.

The mortal remains of Ahamed, who passed away in the wee hours of Wednesday morning at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest in the Parliament yesterday, will be taken to his residence here so the public can pay their homage, post which his remains will be flown to Kannur, his hometown. The senior minister was admitted in a critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest during the President’s address in both Houses on Tuesday.

Earlier, Congress Party president Sonia Gandhi and vice-president Rahul Gandhi had visited the ailing politician in the hospital.

Later, he was shifted to the RML trauma centre’s ICU where he was put on ventilator. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also inquired about his health.

Ahamed had served as Minister of State for External Affairs in the previous UPA government.