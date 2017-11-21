Dwarka shootout: Delhi and Punjab Police arrest five criminals; no injuries reported

No injuries have been reported in the shooting incident. (ANI)

The Delhi and Punjab Police on Tuesday apprehended five persons after a shootout near Dwarka Metro station near pillar number 768 in the national capital. No injuries have been reported in the shooting incident. After the arrest of these men, the joint team also recovered 12 pistols and 100 from them. The latest incident occurred days after an undertrial was shot dead in the Rohini court by a member of a gang, who reportedly mistook him for gangster Rajesh Bawana. He had reportedly entered the court complex with a plan to kill Bawana, however, instead, he killed Vinod alias Ballu, another undertrial by mistake. The police had also arrested three other men in the case later identified as Deepu, Sonu and Monu, who were members of Neeraj Bawana’s gang. Bawana, who is currently in Tihar Jail, had asked them to eliminate Bawana as he was the only remaining rival that he had. Abdul Khan, who was arrested from the spot where Vinod was shot dead later revealed to police that he considered Bawana as his mentor. He also claimed of having killed Vinod on the order of an associate of Neeraj Bawana.

He entered the court complex through common entrance gate after being frisked, while other accused entered the court in a car with the weapon through the gate from where lawyers enter. His another arch-rival Neetu Dabodia was killed in 2012 during an encounter with Delhi Police. The gang also killed two rivals Vikram Paras and Pradeep Bhola. Speaking about Rajesh Bawana, police said he, too was supposed to be on the same day as Vinod, he was however late to enter the court premises.

Visuals from where 5 people were apprehended in a shootout. (ANI)

Recently, the police had also arrested three suspected members of another gang, who were involved in supplying arms in the national capital. As many as 18 pistols and a Bolero car used for hiding arms were seized from them.

Earlier this month, a 38-year-old man, carrying a reward of Rs 4 lakh on his head, was nabbed by the Delhi Police and the Uttar Pradesh Police following a shootout.DCP (Special Cell) P S Kushwaha had said the accused, Sahun Bishambhara was on the run since last two years and was being trailed by police from Delhi, UP, Haryana and Rajasthan.