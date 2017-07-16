Duty of Lt Governor to work as per advice of CM, Ministers: Tamil Nadu minister V Narayanasamy to Kiran Bedi

The war of words between Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and Lt Governor Kiran Bedi showed no signs of abating. (PTI)

The war of words between Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and Lt Governor Kiran Bedi showed no signs of abating with him insisting today that it is the duty of the Lt Governor to work as per the advice of the Chief Minister and ministers. “There will not be any scope or room for any controversy or difference of opinion or view if everybody works within their powers and jurisdiction”, he told reporters here. He said the state government should insist to the Centre for exemption from the NEET examination. Bedi has been at loggerheads with the Congress government on many issues ever since she assumed office in May last year, including one relating to admission of students in government quota to post graduate medical courses in deemed universities and private medical colleges here.

She had also drawn flak for swearing-in three BJP members nominated to the assembly on July 4, but had defended her action, saying she had only exercised the law and there was “no conflict” in it. Congress however did not see things that way and party leaders, including ministers, went on a day long fast there on July 7 to protest her “undemocratic” style of functioning. The next day a dawn to dusk bandh, called by various political parties, was observed in the UT. They condemned the “arbitrary’ manner in which the Centre had finalised the names of three nominated legislators and the undemocratic style of functioning of Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, and her induction of the three members secretly in Raj Nivas on July 4.”

Narayanasamy had termed her action as ‘murder of democracy” and accused her of working like a “BJP agent” and demanded that the Home Ministry withdraw its order nominating the three BJP members. Puducherry has 30 elected members in the Assembly.