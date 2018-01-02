Dutch, UK tourists jump from running Jan Shatabdi Express in Rajasthan; 1 dead, other unhurt

Both jumped off the train after realising that they had boarded a wrong train. (Reuters)

In yet another shocking incident related to foreign tourists in the country, a Dutch tourist was killed and a UK tourist was uninjured after allegedly jumped from a moving train in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur. As per the police, both jumped off the train after realising that they had boarded a wrong train. Netherlands-based Erik Johannes and his British friend had jumped off the moving Jan Shatabdi Express which was bound for New Delhi after it left the platform. While Johannes suffered head injuries, his friend was unhurt, said SHO GRP, Sawai Madhopur, Giga Ram. Both tourists had come to Sawai Madhopur on Monday and were to catch a train to Agra but by mistake boarded a train for New Delhi. A case has been registered and the body has been kept for post-mortem.

In another incident involving a foreign visitor, in December last year, a Japanese tourist was apparently drugged, his cash and belongings looted by a man posing as a tour guide in Varanasi.The incident happened when Akihiro Tanaka, a resident of Tokyo, arrived in the temple city from Agra. He met an imposter during a visit to a Buddhist site in Sarnath, from where they visited Varanasi ghat for sightseeing, police said. Tanaka fell unconscious after consuming a spiked soft drink offered by the accused. The tourist later found himself in Shastrinagar after waking up. The man had alleged that the man had stolen his bag containing his visa, passport, 50,000 Yen and around Rs 20,000 in cash, along with an ATM card and other items.

In October, a Swiss couple was brutally thrashed by locals in Agra. Quentin Jeremy Clerc and his girlfriend Marie Droz were chased by a group of four local boys, who assaulted them with stones and bricks. While Clerc had suffered a skull fracture and nerve damage, Droz was left with a number of broken bones. After hearing the news, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had sought a report from the state government on the incident. Union Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma had also condemned the incident and said it was a matter of shame.