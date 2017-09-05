DUSU elections: Posters of actors appear in Delhi University; here is why

The poster has come up near Vishwavidyalaya Metro station. (Photo: IE)

Delhi University Students’ Union polls is round the corner. The elections are scheduled for September 12. As per the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations, the use of printed material for election campaigning has been prohibited. However, in a trend – which is not uncommon in Delhi University – is being followed by the students of putting up the posters of the actors who share their names with candidates of the upcoming polls, a giant poster has been put up near Vishwavidyalaya Metro station in North Campus. The poster has just two words, ‘Rocky Handsome’ along with the photo of actor John Abraham, who featured in a movie by the same name. As per the report by the Indian Express, the poster were put up apparently to promote Rocky Tusser – a student of MA (Buddhist Studies) – who has filed his nomination from the NSUI for the post of president.

Neeraj Mishra, the NSUI’s national in-charge of communication, however said that ‘Rocky Handsome’ poster had not been put up by Tusser. According to him the rival organisation must be behind it. He was quoted by the Indian Express as saying, “The nomination has just been filed, and before the final declaration of candidates (on September 6), the university checks all areas to see whether Lyngdoh committee recommendations are being followed. So whenever a rival organisation sees a potential candidate, they indulge in such activities (so that their nomination gets cancelled). This is just another case of it.” Meanwhile, as per the report, the members of the election commission said they will look into the matter.

This is no the first incident, in similar practices last year, Priyanka Chopra had made an appearance on hoardings in a bid to promote ABVP candidate Priyanka Chawri. Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor’s name also appeared in one of the poster to promote NSUI’s Arjun Chaprana.