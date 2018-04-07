Dust storm in Delhi trips power line of new Pink Line metro, diverts 29 flights

A squall with a wind speed of 81 km per hour hit the city plunging it into darkness followed by light rains which offered respite from the heat. (ANI)

Train services on the recently-opened Pink Line of the Delhi Metro were affected today for nearly two hours after a section of the overhead electrification (OHE) tripped on the down line due to the dust storm in the evening. The powerful dust storm hit the national capital in several parts of the city, throwing life out of gear. DMRC officials said the OHE of down line (towards South Campus) kept tripping from 6:25 PM onwards due to the sudden storm. The Pink Line corridor was opened on March 14. It connects Majlis Park station to Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus station on the metro network. “To keep the services running properly, trains were run on the up line between Naraina and South Campus section. “One train which was stuck between Cantt and South Campus section due to OHE tripping, was vacated (carrying 23 paasengers) towards Cantt side as it was quite near,” the DMRC said in a statement. Tripping issues were sorted out at 8:20 PM on this section and normal services were restored on the entire corridor, officials said.

29 flights diverted due to squall, dust storm in Delhi

The squall and dust storm in the national capital this evening forced diversion of 29 flights, IGI airport operator DIAL said in a late night statement. A squall with a wind speed of 81 km per hour hit the city plunging it into darkness followed by light rains. Several flights were diverted between 5.45 pm and 7.25 pm. The flights which were diverted, included one of Nepal Airlines from Kathmandu, a DIAL spokesperson said. Twelve of the 29 flights were diverted to Amritsar and eight to Lucknow, the statement said. The airlines took to their respective Twitter handles to announce the diversions.

Squall, dust storm along with light rains offer respite to Delhiites

A squall and dust storm accompanied with light rains in parts of the national capital in the evening brought the mercury down significantly by 16.6 degrees Celsius but threw traffic out of gear in several areas, with 24 flights being diverted. A squall with a wind speed of 81 km per hour hit the city plunging it into darkness followed by light rains which offered respite from the heat. “The squall, with a wind speed of 81 km per hour, hit the Safdarjung observatory. It started at 5.33 PM and lasted till 5.35 PM after which the mercury fell to 33 degrees Celsius at 5.30 PM,” a Meteorological (MeT) department official said. In Lutyens’ Delhi, the sprawling Raisina Hill complex, seat of the government and the bungalow zone, were shrouded by dust kicked up by gusty winds which was followed by light drizzle.

The storm dipped the visibility, leading to vehicles plying on the streets coming to a standstill momentarily, while pedestrians rushed to seek shelter. The maximum temperature was recorded at 36.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average. However, after the rains temperature plummeted to 21 degrees Celsius, the official said. There has been 24 diversions of flights due to the bad weather, a Delhi International Airport Ltd spokesperson said.

Delhi received 4.4 mm rains and the humidity oscillated between 68 and 32 per cent. The MeT office has forecast overcast skies along with the possibility of light rains, thunderstorm and dust storm tomorrow. “The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover at 35 and 23 degrees respectively,” the weatherman said. Yesterday, the minimum temperature settled at 23.2 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature recorded was 37.6 degrees Celsius.