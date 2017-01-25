During telephonic conversation, PM Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump pledge to keep Indo-US ties strong: Ram Madhav

Both leaders reiterated that the relation both countries will continue to remain strong, he says (ANI)

In his effort to further develop the Indo-US relation, President Donald Trump last night spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the later being among the first five world leaders that the newly elected leader had spoken to. During his conversation with Narendra Modi, the US president reiterated that the relation both countries will continue to remain strong, said BJP leader Ram Madhav on the conversation between both leaders.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister said that both countries have agreed to work closely to improve bilateral relations between both nations and also invited President Donald Trump to visit India. “Had a warm conversation with President @realDonaldTrump late last evening. President @realDonaldTrump and I agreed to work closely in the coming days to further strengthen our bilateral ties,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

“Have also invited President Trump to visit India,” he added. During the telephonic conversation, Donald Trump also said that he was looking forward to host Narendra Modi, later this year. Since Donald Trump’s taking over as the 45th President of the US last Friday, ir was the first conversation between two leaders. They had earlier spoken to each other on November after the Republican candidate’s election victory.

Earlier, on the day of his inauguration, PM Modi had conveyed his congratulatory message and indicated his desire to work closely with the new Trump administration. Today, President Trump is calling back to express his thoughts on the budding relationship with his administration. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the fifth heads of state with who President Trump have spoken to after assuming office.

