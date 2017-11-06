During PM Narendra Modi’s visit, Tamil Nadu urges Rs 1,500 crore aid for rain relief

Chief Minister K Palaniswami said a request in this regard was made to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit here today. (Image: Reuters)

The Tamil Nadu government today sought a financial assistance of Rs 1,500 crore from the Centre towards rain-relief efforts in the monsoon-ravaged parts of the state. Chief Minister K Palaniswami said a request in this regard was made to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit here today. The prime minister also took a stock of the situation arising out of the torrential downpour. “We have sought about Rs 1,500 crore. During heavy rains, there is water-logging in the low-lying areas of Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts. To put in place a permanent solution and create basic facilities, about Rs 1,500 crore is required,” he told reporters here. Modi gave an assurance that the Centre would provide the required assistance, Palaniswami said. He further said the prime minister was also briefed about the damages caused in the affected parts of Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts.

They discussed the issue for about half an hour, when Modi arrived here to attend a couple of functions, including the 75th anniversary celebrations of a popular Tamil daily. The prime minister also sought to know about permanent solutions to these issues and promised funds towards such efforts, the Chief Minister added. To a question on water-logging and inundation of residential areas, the CM said houses had been constructed without permission in some areas in Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur.

For instance, at Pallikaranai in Chennai, real estate projects have come up in irrigated lands fed by a local waterbody, he said. “Because houses are constructed in low-lying areas, there is water stagnation,” he said, adding, that the government was working out plans to address the problem. Further, encroachments on water bodies were also being removed as per court orders, he added. To a question on a possible alliance between his AIADMK and the BJP, Palaniswami said the question was based on “speculation” as “there is no election coming.”