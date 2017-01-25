Dubai, Mumbai preferred most for Republic Day weekend

In India, Mumbai is the favourite among domestic travellers followed by New Delhi, Goa, Bengaluru and Chennai.

As travelling has evolved from once-a-year activity to several short breaks, Dubai has emerged as the top international destination and the financial capital of the country has become the favourite among Indians for this year’s Republic Day weekend, a report said.

Dubai has topped the list of international destination followed by Bangkok in Thailand, New York, San Francisco in the US and Denpasar in Indonesia as the most searched destinations for this Republic Day long weekend, according to data by global travel search engine KAYAK.

The data is based on actual searches in the global search engine platform from July 1, 2016 to January 24, 2017, for travel during January 26 and 27. In India, Mumbai is the favourite among domestic travellers followed by New Delhi, Goa, Bengaluru and Chennai.

“With a growing desire for a getaway during long weekend amongst Indian travellers, we have observed a 14 per cent increase in the search volume for the top 10 destinations this Republic Day long weekend,” KAYAK Country Director – India, Abhijit Mishra said.

He said there is a mix of both international and domestic locations that are being considered this year.

“While Dubai and Bangkok tops the chart for International getaways, Goa continues to be a hot favourite amongst Indian travel destinations. Interestingly, the preferred departure day for Indians this time is January 26, which reflects that Indians are willing to take a Friday off, to make time for a quick getaway,” he opined.

This year overall there are 14 long weekends.