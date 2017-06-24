DU admissions kick off: Here is everything aspirants need to keep in mind

Delhi University has announced its first cut-off. Candidates to apply for admission within three days. (PTI)

Admissions for Delhi University (DU) have started with the University announcing its first cut-off list for all the colleges and courses. The applicants now have three days to apply for admission in their desired colleges and courses. For all the applicants who could not make in the first list will have to wait for the second cut-off. The university will announce it on July 01. The process of selecting colleges and course will be online similar to the registration process. The admission fee can also be paid online. DU aspirants just have to visit the college for verification of documents.

The documents required for admission are – their class X and XII mark sheets and certificates, character certificate, caste certificate (not mandatory) and two self-attested passport size photographs. For those from outside Delhi will also need to carry their transfer certificate from their school/college, as well as migration certificate.

This is what they have to keep in mind during admission:

–Cut-offs: Visit the DU admission website (http://ug.du.ac.in/ app/) and the college website to see if you have met the cut-off.

–Selection of colleges/course: if the cut- off is met then log in to your registered account on the UG admission portal. Then select the desired college and course for admission.

–Verification of documents: After selecting the course and college for admission, take a print of the admission form and other documents. Visit the college for verification of the documents.

–Approval of admission: After the documents are verified by the college, the original documents will be kept by them to avoid multiple admissions. The college will then approve the admission on the admission portal. Documents will be returned if the application for admission is withdrawn/cancelled by you.

–Online payment of admission fee: This is the final step. Log back into the UG admission portal to pay the fee through online options. You will be able to pay the fee till 12 noon on the next day of the given admission list deadline.