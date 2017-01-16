DTE Karnataka Diploma Exam Result: Here is how you will get your result

Department of Technical Education of Karnataka State Government (DTE) has declared the diploma results on January 12.(Reuters)

Department of Technical Education of Karnataka State Government (DTE) has declared the diploma results on January 12. The results can be checked by the examinees on the following official websites: btekarlinx.net and dte.kar.nic.in.

The examination was conducted in the month of November and December last year in various centres in the state. The Board of Technical Examination conducts the examination twice every year.

Following are the steps to check the results for 2016:

*To view result, first we need to reach the official website.

*On the homepage we need to search for ‘Karnataka Diploma Nov/Dec Results 2016’

*We need to then click on the link and wait until a new page opens.

*Then we need to submit roll number and other required details

*The result will thus appear on the screen