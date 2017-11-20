Drunk students misbehave with a woman staffer at the airport, get a befitting repsonse

(Source: PTI)

In yet another shocking incident, a video of two drunk men allegedly misbehaving with a woman staffer of a private airline at the international airport in Hyderabad has gone viral, the police said today. In the video, the woman is seen confronting the duo and taking them to the police outpost at the airport. The men were also seen apologising and touching the feet of the woman on her instructions. The incident occurred last midnight. RGIA (Rajiv Gandhi International Airport) police station sub-inspector Ramesh Naik said the woman did not lodge any complaint against the duo, who later told the police that they are students. He said the two were found in an inebriated condition and were subsequently booked for creating a nuisance.