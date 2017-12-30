Drunk driving during New Year celebrations: Delhi Police comes up with interesting messages to check on such incidents

Driving under influence of alcohol is the very common hazard in the national capital. (Photo: Delhi Police Twitter account)

The Delhi Police, in its efforts to prevent drunk driving in the national capital used social media website Twitter to convey its message on safe driving on Saturday. In its series of tweets, to make Delhites aware about perils of driving under influence of alcohol, the Delhi Police have tweeted simple yet effective messages with one-liners like- ‘Thodi si wine bhi nahin hai fine’ and ‘Plan hai daru chakna to gaadi ghar hi rakhna’.

In the national capital, driving under influence of alcohol is a very common hazard, especially during the festive season. Currently, Section 185 of The Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 is used to term drunk driving as a criminal offence in the capital.

As per the act, in case anybody is found to be driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, the person is punishable (for the first offence) with imprisonment ranging from at least six months imprisonment and/or with a fine that may amount to Rs 2,000. The same offence after that if committed within three years, may lead ti imprisonment of imprisonment of up to two years and/or a fine amounting to Rs 3,000.

Earlier, this month, taking a cue from their Mumbai counterparts, the Delhi Police recently shared a number of posts on serious issues like drinking and driving in an interactive and creative way.

Their posts, which earlier had serious tone have a fun twist now. It is interesting to see how its effort to maintain safety and incorporate better law and order, government organisations are coming up with new ways on the social network to connect with people.

Earlier, this week, in its effort to avert any untoward incident, the Kochi Police, earlier this week said in a press release said that there should be prior permission by the city police before holding New Year DJ parties in hotels and other public places. It also said people must take permission under Abkari Act in case liquor is to be served during such parties.

About 2,500 police personnel would be deployed in all major areas in the city to enforce law and order in the city connection with the New Year celebrations. Police personnel would also be deployed in plain clothes in the number of areas.

Vehicles will be checked since the morning of December 31. Anyone found driving under the influence of alcohol would be severely dealt with. It also said that actions would also be taken against those found to be creating the nuisance to the public. Teams would also be deployed to prevent eve-teasing against women, the release added.