Drug peddlers arrested at BJP leader’s house in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district

Punjab Police today arrested three alleged drug peddlers in possession of arms and ammunitions from the residence of a BJP mandal chief in Shahabad village of Gurdaspur district. On a secret information, a police team raided the house of Shahabad village head Harinder Singh, also a BJP mandal chief in Gurdaspur area, and arrested his son Hussandeep Singh along with his two associates — Gurcharan Singh and Harmandeep Singh, police said.

Police also recovered 87 gram of heroin, one German-made 12-bore pistol, one 12-bore rifle and five live cartridges and a car. A case under the NDPS and the Arms Act has been registered against them, police said.

Hussandep and his father Harinder were involved in a firing incident on August 8 last year in which a shop owner was injured. Harmandeep was involved in a murder case, while Gurcharan Singh in a kidnapping case, police said.