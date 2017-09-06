Drop Nehru from Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan: Department of Youth Affairs to Cabinet

Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. (PTI)

The Department of Youth Affairs under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has made an official proposal for the Cabinet to drop Nehru from Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, an autonomous body. The organisation was formed during the time when Rajiv Gandhi was the Prime Minister. The Department has proposed to rename it as National Yuva Kendra Sangathan, Indian Express reported.

The Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK) scheme was started in 1972 and was launched in 42 districts across the country. It was started to mark 25 years of India’s Independence. The vision of the scheme was to help in the development of ”rural non-student youth” since the population of “non-student youth” with low literacy was comparatively higher in proportion. After being launched in 42 districts, it was later expanded to 311 within 1986-87 and it was then that the Rajiv Gandhi government decided to make it an autonomous organisation following which it was registered by the name of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan in 1987.

The organisation which claims to have covered 623 districts proposes to drop ‘Nehru’ on the grounds that it has ”acquired a truly national character”. The organisation is no more limited to student-youth but it has evolved in urban areas as well. The proposal further claims that dropping Nehru from the name will not affect the acronym NYKS, therefore, the brand name will not be hampered in anyway. A member of the NYKS Board of Governors said, “Yes, the proposal to drop Nehru;s name and name it National Yuva Kendra Sangathan had been informally discussed within the Board of Governors of the NYKS. It has yet not been approved.” The proposal was first raised when BJP came to power in 2014 within the Board of Governors.