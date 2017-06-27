Driver steals truckload of cashew worth Rs 1 crore, arrested

Fateh Singh, a resident of Rajasthan’s Ajmer district, was arrested last night, Investigating Officer Ramfal said.(Representational Photo: Reuters)

A cashew truck driver, who allegedly stole his Rs 1 crore worth of truckload to sell by himself, has been arrested, police said today. Fateh Singh, a resident of Rajasthan’s Ajmer district, was arrested last night, Investigating Officer Ramfal said. On June 3, he abandoned the truck after unloading 855 boxes of cashew at Ajmer’s Narayanpur village here, he said. “During interrogation, Singh confessed to the crime and said he planned to steal his truck’s load when he was on his way to deliver it to Ludhiana in Punjab from Mangalore in Karnataka,” the officer said.

The accused said he took the help of two others, of whom one was arrested earlier, to unload the boxes and hide it at different locations in Ajmer, he said. Singh said he had committed the crime to fulfil his aspiration of becoming rich, the officer claimed. The police have recovered 748 of 855 boxes and the rest will be also found soon. The truck was traced to the logistics company through GPS after it did not reach its destination, Ramfal said. The accused has been sent to jail, he added.