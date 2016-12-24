DRI seizes Rs 2.60 crore, with Rs 12 Lakh in new currency, 80 kg silver, 15 kg gold

Earlier on Friday, the DRI officials had busted a Hawala racket and seized Rs. 1.34 crore in new Rs 2,000 denomination besides foreign currencies worth USD 7000 from a gang.(Reuters)

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence on Saturday recovered Rs 2.60 crore in cash, along with 80 Kg silver and 15 Kg gold from Noida-based firm in a raid. Earlier on Friday, the DRI officials had busted a Hawala racket and seized Rs. 1.34 crore in new Rs 2,000 denomination besides foreign currencies worth USD 7000 from a gang. Arrests were made after DRI Chennai zone officials intercepted five persons outside the Anna International airport. The incident came to light after DRI officials seized 85.58 lakh cigarettes worth over Rs. 10 crore from a container coming from Singapore at Inland Container Depot, Tughlakabad. Enforcement directorate, CBI, DRI IT and various agencies have been carrying out country-wide raids to unearth wrong doings and malpractices after implementation of demonetisation.

