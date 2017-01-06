DRI seizes China-imported fireworks worth Rs 10 crore

The Supreme Court had imposed a blanket ban on the sale and stocking of firecrackers in the national capital region with immediate effect on November 25, 2016. (IE)

China-made fireworks worth Rs 10 crore have been seized by DRI officials from Inland Container Depot (ICD) near here. The items were imported illegally by a Punjab-based importer. During examination of containers carrying goods yesterday at the ICD, Tughlakabad, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officers found a few cartons of bicycle pumps, plastic packing material, measuring tapes etc. in the front portion of the containers behind which cartons of fireworks were kept hidden to avoid detection by the customs officers.

The fireworks, which are of different brand names such as ‘Leopard King’, ‘Pop Pop’, ‘Shunlee Hung’ etc., have been seized. Total market value of the seized goods is around Rs 10 crore, a press release issued today by the DRI said.

The Supreme Court had imposed a blanket ban on the sale and stocking of firecrackers in the national capital region with immediate effect on November 25, 2016.

Chinese-origin fireworks are known to contain sulphur and sulphurate in mixture with chlorate having hazardous effect on the environment and on the general health of the public.

Foreign remittances in case of import of Chinese-origin fireworks are generally made through hawala channel and such goods are sold without bill, generating black money in the economy.

Fireworks are restricted for import under the Foreign Trade Policy, 2015-20. All fireworks fall under the category of restricted goods and can be exported or imported only in accordance with a permission or a public notice issued in this behalf. Further, as per rules, fireworks can be imported only against a licence issued by the Chief Controller of Explosives.