Dream home for AAM Aadmi to power PM Modi’s Mission 2019; here’s how

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led central government is making all possible efforts to accomplish its ambitious housing scheme that promises to provide an own house to every household across the nation by 2022. For this, the Centre has planned to kick start a unique challenge that would help in finding out best and feasible technology for the construction of structures under this affordable housing scheme.

Earlier, the Centre had started a Smart City challenge, in which it had fixed certain parameters for cities to enter in Smart City list. After its success, the government is reportedly planning to apply the formula on housing scheme as well. It is expected that the housing scheme will help Modi government woo voters in the 2019 General Elections. According to a report by Aaj Tak, the Centre’s ‘Mission 2019’ could be fulfilled by Housing for all scheme.

Under his leadership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to ensure win for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in the next Lok Sabha elections and if the Centre would be able to initiate this housing scheme, it would help the saffron party in the polls, according to Aaj Tak.

According to the report, National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) has given the responsibility to chalk out separate housing scheme challenge for every state. The enterprise will prepare ‘unique’ challenges including problems and works related to building houses. In the first leg of this challenge, as many as 25 cities have been selected. The scheme will be implemented in these states on a pilot basis.

The NBCC is also enthusiastic about the project, as it has already prepared a concept paper to describe the housing challenge in a full-fledged manner. In the concept paper, a total 16 construction techniques have been mentioned that can help in providing houses to all. Along with it, the paper also identified several public private partnership models to help in accomplishing the scheme, said the report.