DRDO forgot its Facebook password? Goes to Twitter asking for help; Twitterati mock

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has been facing some issues in signing into its official Facebook account, for which it has asked the social media website to help out with. Interestingly, DRDO decided to put out the problem on social media website Twitter, which resulted in a lot of criticism from others. While many questioned the competence of a research organisation for defence services, many of them provided solutions for the same- some funny and some serious.

Someone tweeted, “DRDO realises just how sorry a figure it cuts? Having tea & playing cards all day? Shame.” Meanwhile, a few had interesting solutions for the same, like: “Try a Neembu Mirchi Mala … might work.” and “Pl try forgot the password and recover it.” Some of the people got angry at DRDO and tweeted, “DRDO, the custodians of national military research & development secrets. Look at how they advertise themselves. Who hires such morons?” Others suggested, “..instead of playing candy crush saga on facebook, concentrate on India’s defence. At least think abt our soldiers at the border.” There were some who posed intriguing questions, like: “While 46% of NASA scientists are Indians, our top defence research agency is asking for help from FB on twitter.”

@facebook we are contacting u from Indian @DRDO_India our official page is not opening — DRDO (@DRDO_India) January 20, 2017

@DRDO_India @facebook DRDO realizes just how sorry a figure it cuts? Having tea & playing cards all day? Shame. — ℑη∂їαη ℃ḯтḯẕεη (@jan14anurag) January 20, 2017

. @DRDO_India instead of playing candy crush saga on facebook, concentrate on india’s defence. Atleast think abt our solders at the border???? — kiduva (@kiduva) January 20, 2017

DRDO, the custodians of national military research & development secrets. Look at how they advertise themselves. Who hires such morons? http://t.co/2mrnYVVU3K — Harsaran Singh (@Harsarans) January 20, 2017

While 46% of NASA scientists are Indians, our top defence research agency is asking for help from FB on twitter. (Also sms lingo – #plz #u.) pic.twitter.com/jaO6FkWJm8 — Aisi Taisi Democracy (@AisiTaisiDemo) January 20, 2017

