Draft Development Plan of Faridabad finalised

The aim of the government is to take development in those areas which are deprived of it, he added. (PTI)

The State level Committee of the Town and Country Planning Department has finalised the Draft Development Plan of Faridabad. The draft development plan had been prepared for the projected population of over 38 lakh up to the year 2031, an official release said here today. Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, under whose chairmanship the meeting of the committee was held here, directed the officers to construct high-rise buildings as it would provide more open spaces to the people. The state government is committed to ensure systematic development of rural areas and providing all facilities to the people at par with urban areas, the CM added. He directed the officers to maintain the green belt or open spaces as earmarked in the Development Plan. On the matter of development of Sectors of Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA), the chief minister said that the Authority should make efforts to develop these preferably in those areas where residential facilities are not being provided by private developers.

The aim of the government is to take development in those areas which are deprived of it, he added. The state government has decided that the private developers have to give 12 per cent of the land to the government for development works. The Draft Development Plan of Faridabad was published on July 14, 2014, by Town and Country Planning Department, and by Urban Local Bodies Department on July 18, 2014. As many as 478 objections and 164 suggestions were received since then, the release said.

After examining these objections and suggestions, the recommendations of District Level Committee and Metropolitan Planning Committee were deliberated upon in the meeting yesterday and the Draft Development was finalised, it added.