Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has received the establishment inspection report (EIR) from the drug regulator USFDA for its Srikakulam plant. The drug regulator has sought more details post its inspection of the plant. Without going into the content of the EIR, said the USFDA has maintained official action indicated status at its plant. “The FDA has asked us for more details. We are providing those details and continuing to engage with the FDA for resolution of pending issues,” DRL said in a filing.