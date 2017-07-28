Dowry law a tool for harassment of men, it has been misused, many men have committed suicide and become shadi ke shaheed: BJP MP

A BJP member in the Lok Sabha today demanded amendment in the dowry law, dubbing it as “legal terrorism” and claiming that it has become a tool for harassment of men.(Reuters)

A BJP member in the Lok Sabha today demanded amendment in the dowry law, dubbing it as “legal terrorism” and claiming that it has become a tool for harassment of men. Raising the issue in the Zero Hour, Anshul Verma said over 27 lakh persons have been arrested between 1998-2015 in such cases and these include minors. He sought amendments to Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code under which a man and his family can be summarily arrested when a complaint of cruelty is lodged by the wife. The Supreme Court and high courts have also said that the law has been misused, he said, claiming that many men have committed suicide and become ‘shadi ke shaheed’ (martyrs of marriage).

“The shortcomings of the law should be addressed. A men’s cell should also be opened. Pro-woman must not be anti-man,” he said. Among other issues, Dhananjay Mahadik (NCP) said the imposition of GST on idols has made them expensive and demanded that they be exempted from the tax. With the Ganesh festival approaching in Maharashtra, he said a decision needed to be taken immediately. Bharti Shiyal (BJP) sought daily flights between Bhavnagar and Mumbai, while Jagdambika Pal (BJP) highlighted the plight of ‘Shiksha Mitra’ in Uttar Pradesh following an adverse Supreme Court order.