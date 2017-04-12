Dowry-harassed woman shoots selfie video of suicide, blames husband, in-laws

In a shocking recent case, a woman from Hyderabad, committed suicide after she was allegedly harassed by her husband and in-laws. (Representational Photo: Reuters)

Deaths of women – who are murdered or driven to suicide by continuous harassment and torture by husbands and in-laws in an effort to extort dowry – are rising in the country. In a shocking recent case, a woman from Hyderabad, committed suicide after she was allegedly harassed by her husband and in-laws. The deceased woman identified as Anjum Faizan, was just 20 years old and had been married for three months ago. The woman not only committed suicide but also recorded the selfie video prior taking this extreme step, indicatng how she was harassed by her in-laws, reported NDTV.

The young woman in a halting voice, choked back her tears while recording the video. She alleged that her husband and her in-laws harassed her in the name of additional dowry and due to this she was being forced t take this step, “The step I am taking, is because of my in-laws… they have troubled me in every sense.. Ammi, Abu please forgive me.. Allah Hafiz,” she said in the video.

Anjum was married in January to Mohammad Arif (Aka Irfan) who was a resident of Yakuthpura in the Old City of Hyderabad. In the video, the young woman to her dismay said that soon after the wedding, Irfan along with his mother and other relatives started pressurizing her for dowry. She came to her parent’s house in Balapur area here a few days ago and informed them about the alleged harassment by her husband, mother-in-law and two sisters-in-law. The reports further said that Anjum locked herself into the bathroom and hanged herself. She was declared dead at a local hospital. Meanwhile, the police have registered a case and further investigations are underway.

Meanwhile, such incidents related to dowry death have been hitting headlines in recent times. Last week, a 22-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide in Khora Colony’s Ved Vihar. The woman’s brother claimed that she was killed by her husband for dowry. He also revealed to the police that the woman was being harassed by her in-laws for the past few months.