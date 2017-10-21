‘Don’t worry, Modi is with us’: Tamil Nadu minister KT Rajendra Balaji assures AIADMK partymen

Balaji, the dairy minister in Chief Minister K Palaniswami’s government, said “nobody can shake” the AIADMK as long as Modi is with them.

Tamil Nadu Minister KT Rajendra Balaji on Saturday asked his patymen “not to worry” as long as PM Narendra Modi supports the party, ANI reported. Balaji, the dairy minister in Chief Minister K Palaniswami’s government, said “nobody can shake” the AIADMK as long as Modi is with them. Balaji expressed confidence that Chief Minister K Palaniswami’s camp would get the “two leaves” symbol. He said, “The symbol will come to EPS camp… there is no doubt about it.” He made the remarks while addressing a party meeting in Chennai late last night. Balaji said as along as “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is with us, nobody can shake our party… nobody can destroy AIADMK….”

He added that no one, including the DMK, could oppose the ruling AIADMK. The minister further claimed that 92 per cent of general council members supported the Palaniswami camp. A big controversy had erupted after Election Commission had on March 23 frozen the name AIADMK and its election symbol after the factions led by Sasikala and former chief minister O Panneerselvam staked claim to it ahead of the R K Nagar bypolls.

Later, on August 21, rival AIADMK factions led by Palaniswami and Panneerselvam merged, ending a nearly seven-month feud in the party, which enjoys an overwhelming majority in the Assembly. Balaji had earlier courted controversy when he alleged that private dairy firms mixed harmful chemicals in milk.