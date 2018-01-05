Don’t miss the Amul’s witty take on Donald Trump-Kim Jong-Un’s war of words – Here is the latest topical

Amul, known for its witty advertisements, in its latest poster, has cracked a subtle pun on United States President Donald Trump and North Korea dictator Kim Jong-Un. (Twitter)

Amul, known for its witty advertisements, in its latest poster, has cracked a subtle pun on United States President Donald Trump and North Korea dictator Kim Jong-Un. The poster that reads “Unstable nuclear reactors? My butter is bigger than yours!” shows both the world leaders trying to prove the size of their butter slice which is a healthy take on the ongoing tiff between them. Donald Trump on Tuesday had hit back at Kim Jong-Un with ‘button’ remark tweeting, “North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!” after the North Korean leader claimed to have a bigger ‘button’ than the U.S counterpart. Trump’s response was followed by Kim’s comment on January 1 in which the Pyongyang leader claimed that the rogue nation’s nuclear capability was are now a ‘reality’.

Kim had taken a jibe at the United States saying the U.S should know that button to nuclear missiles is at his desk and threatened that the entire region of United States is within the nuclear reach of him. In the televised speech, he further said that the United States can never start a war against him and his country. Kim asserted that they need to increase their mass production of missiles (ICBMs) and nuclear warheads and need to expedite their deployment process. The Kim Jong and Donald Trump squabble prompted South Korean leader Moon Jae-In to propose high-level talks between both the countries.Trump calls Kim a ‘Rocket Man’ while Kim calls him ‘the mentally deranged U.S. dotard’. Kim Jong-Un had proposed face-to-face talk with the North Koreans next week on the possibility of the latter participating in the Winter Olympics.

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

Donald Trump faced criticism from several analysts for raising the nuclear button issue as for the past few months reports of Pyongyang progressing on their development of nuclear missile and the intercontinental ballistic missile has surfaced and according to reports the rogue nation is already preparing for another missile test.