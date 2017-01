Don’t ignore Tamil aspirations, AIADMK tells Centre

M. Thambidurai thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for helping the Tamil Nadu government come out with an ordinance on the Jallikattu issue but complained that the Centre was “ignoring” the state on a number of issues. (Reuters)

AIADMK today warned the Centre that if it continues to “ignore” the regional aspirations and interests of people of Tamil Nadu then it will have dangerous implications. After heading an AIADMK MPs delegation to President Pranab Mukherjee, AIADMK leader and Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M. Thambidurai thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for helping the Tamil Nadu government come out with an ordinance on the Jallikattu issue but complained that the Centre was “ignoring” the state on a number of issues raised with him and his government.

“One nation, one tax may be good for GST but the concept of one language, one culture is not good for federalism. The Prime Minister talks of cooperative federalism but what is cooperative federalism if you are not able to address our issues. “We (Tamil Nadu government) have been raising various issues like the Cauvery, Mullaiperiyar, Kachatheevu, Tamil fishermen, Sri Lankan Tamils cause and Jallikattu which symbolises Tamil culture. Tamil culture is also Indian culture. It is a warning to the central government that please don’t step aside the regional aspirations and interests,” he told reporters here.

Recently, for the last one year, the AIADMK MPs have been seeking appointments with the Prime Minister to take up state issues, Thambidurai said. “We waited for last three days for meeting the Prime Minister but we could not get his appointment. We hope that anytime he may call us,” he said.