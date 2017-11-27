Don’t give us lesson on terrorism: Congress after Narendra Modi attack

The Congress today asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to give a lesson on terrorism to a party whose history was full of lives lost in fighting terrorism. (PTI)

The Congress today asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to give a lesson on terrorism to a party whose history was full of lives lost in fighting terrorism. Accusing the BJP of trying to politicise the issue of terrorism, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also questioned Modi over his “silence” on the issue of corruption. Surjewala targeted Modi for saying at a poll rally in Gujarat today that the Congress had applauded the release of a terrorist in Pakistan and party vice president Rahul Gandhi hugged the Chinese ambassador during the Dokalam standoff. “At least don’t give lessons to a party whose history is replete with sacrifices while fighting terrorists,” he told the BJP. The Congress spokesperson, while talking to reporters here, hurled several charges and questions at the BJP. “Wasn’t the ISI, which is behind terrorist activities in India, brought to Pathankot and Uri by the Modi government after terror incidents there,” Surjewala asked. “Haven’t terror incidents increased during the (rule of) the Modi government? Hasn’t the PDP-BJP government in J&K (Jammu and Kashmir) made separatist and terror sympathiser Asiya Andrabi a poster girl? Wasn’t a BJP official found to be an ISI agent,” he asked.

He said the entire country was united in its fight against terrorism. “The BJP might see politics in terrorism, but I would like to tell my BJP friends and PM Modi that the history of the Congress is full of martyrdom in fighting terrorism and thousands and lakhs of Congressmen have sacrificed their lives for India,” he said. Surjewala also attacked Modi over “corruption in the case of BJP President Amit Shah’s son Jay and national security advisor Ajit Doval’s son Shaurya, among others”. The prime minister did not fulfil promises made to the people of Kutch in 2013 on providing water to their land, he said, responding to Modi’s remark that the Congress had stalled water supply to the region.

“Why did Narmada water not reach the land of Kutch? Has he (Modi) forgotten that he said in 2013 all dams and canals will be made in 16 months,” he asked. Surjewala believed Modi looked “worried” while addressing the people of Gujarat. “Modiji was looking worried and agitated. Don’t be frightened. Just tell us what happened in 22 years in Gujarat? What happened to Gujarat businesses (after note ban and GST)? Why are traders in Surat and Rajkot, farmers of Kutch- Saurashtra feeling cheated? Just answer these questions,” he said.