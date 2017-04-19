Don’t give Sonu Nigam’s comments a ‘religious tinge’: Sunil Grover

Sunil Grover defended the singer by saying that Nigam respected all religions and requested people to not misinterpret and give his comments a religious tinge. (Twitter)

Comedian-Actor Sunil Grover on Wednesday came in defence of singer Sonu Nigam, who has been embroiled in a controversy over his comments on Azaan. Grover went on social media website Twitter and defended the singer. Addressing Nigam as Sir, Grover said that he knew Sonu Nigam would not hurt anyone’s religious sentiments ever. He further defended the singer by saying that Nigam respected all religions and requested people to not misinterpret and give his comments a religious tinge. Earlier today, the veteran singer had shaved his head completely to protest against the cleric who had put a Rs 10 lakh fatwa against his name. The cleric, however, refused to pay up the promised amount of Rs 10 lakh saying that only one of his 3 demands had been met; the other two being putting a garland of old torn shoes around the singer’s neck and touring him throughout the country.

According to IE, the singer had announced his decision to go bald and said, “Today at 2 pm Aalim will come to my place, and shave my head. Keep your 10 lakhs ready Maulavi”. He had said, “Azaan is important, not loudspeaker. Arti is important, not loudspeaker”. He also told reporters that he would shave his head and it was not a challenge but a request. He added that he was a believer but did not think that his religion was the best and others’ wasn’t. He said that people had to fight fanaticism and cannot be quiet.

The entire controversy had started when Nigam one morning, tweeted against the use of loudspeakers in religious institutions like temples and mosques. Although, him, specifically taking the name of Azaan had caused a major controversy. In his tweets, he had said. “God bless everyone. I’m not a Muslim and I have to be woken up by the Azaan in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India? And by the way, Mohammed did not have electricity when he made Islam. Why do I have to have this cacophony after Edison?”.