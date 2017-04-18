Don’t depend on aid that makes you dependent: India to Nepal

In an apparent reference to China, India today cautioned Nepal not to depend upon nations that provide assistance on their own terms and do not encourage capacity building. (Reuters)

In an apparent reference to China, India today cautioned Nepal not to depend upon nations that provide assistance on their own terms and do not encourage capacity building. Addressing a conference along with Nepal’s President Bidya Devi Bhandari, Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh said India’s model of aid is different as it does not making anyone dependent. “Let me tell you, there are countries in this world who follow a different model where they would like to identify projects which will showcase them not you. “They would like to give you assistance which is termed in very expendable terms and they would like to run those projects themselves, so that you do not become capable of running those projects,” Singh said at the conference organised by industry chambers CII, Ficci and Assocham.

The minister further said that India’s interest lies in ensuring a prosperous, peaceful and developing Nepal. “We would like to invest in areas which will be identified by you and which will help you in growth. Similarly, we would like to do capacity building so that you are not dependent upon anybody else but do your own things yourself,” Singh said. China’s influence in Nepal’s economy continues to grow with reports of Beijing topping the list of nations who pledged maximum foreign direct investment into the Himalayan nation. As per figures provided by Nepal, China accounted for as much as 68 per cent of all FDI in Nepal during April-December 2016.