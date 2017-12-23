‘Don’t believe in these Moody’s, Fitch. Rascals!’ – BJP MP Subramanian Swamy lashes out at rating agencies

BJP senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Saturday lashed out at the international rating agencies and urged people not to believe in reports they file. (PTI)

BJP senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Saturday lashed out at the international rating agencies and urged people not to believe in reports they file. According to a report by The Indian Express, the senior leader expressed his anger towards the agencies like Moody’s and Fitch and said that their reports are fabricated. Speaking at a congregation of Chartered Accountants in Ahmedabad on the future of Indian Economy Swamy said, “Do not believe in these Moody’s and Fitch’s. Rascals! You can pay them money and get any report published” reported Express. Moody’s a reputed global bond credit rating agency upgraded India’s sovereign rating from Baa3 to Baa2 and changed the outlook on the rating from stable to positive, just a month back, after a period of 13 years.

The Union Ministry had rejoiced on the occasion and even Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said that the rating would help silence the critics who had cast doubts on India’s reform process making them introspect on their position. Fitch, in late December had projected India’s fiscal year 2017-2018, that will end in March, to 6.7 per cent from its earlier projection of 6.9 per cent citing that the return of the Indian economy was “weaker than expected” according to Express report.

Subramanian Swamy disagreeing with the report said that the projection of India’s GDP has been above 7 with India clocking an average annual growth of 7.6 per cent in the past three years, which is better than the UPA-II regime when GDP stood at 7.1 per cent. Swamy asserted that there is no shred of doubt that India’s GDP rose during the NDA period and will clock above 10 per cent with chances of doubling in about 10 years’ time. Swamy on being asked about the 2G verdict said that the final word will of the Supreme Court and quipped that the involved parties have time till then to raise their propaganda.