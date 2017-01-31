H1-B Bill introduced in the US by Donald Trump administration; Indian IT industry trumped or is it an opportunity?

The rhetoric given by Donald Trump administration about lost American jobs will trigger commercial issues resulting in a full-scale trade war amid the global markets, including India. (Picture: Reuters)

Donald Trump administration has introduced the H1B visa Bill in the House of Representatives, today. Does this mean a problem for the Indian IT industry? Diplomacy will never be Donald Trump’s forte. The US President’s recent immigration ban on seven countries, is essentially a ‘Muslim ban’ as he wanted, and now the danger over H1-B visa looms over. The rhetoric given by Trump administration about lost American jobs will trigger commercial issues resulting in a full-scale trade war amid the global markets. As labour and capital quit American shores, the more they try to protect their jobs, the more it will affect the rest of the world. But India being one of the fastest growing markets, has plenty of opportunities to stand up to it and deliver, but that require persistent mending of ways things function.

A temporary ban on refugees, and citizens of 7 Muslim-prominent nations, and a permanent ban on Syrian refugees have instigated a fresh wave of domestic protests against the POTUS. Meanwhile, according to latest reports, Trump could be signing a new executive order in a bid to prevent work-visa programmes, including the H1B and L1 visas which are also used by Indian IT professionals. This appears to be another straw in the larger scheme of immigration reform efforts. World’s best place for technology, Silicon Valley has denounced the executive order of the earlier ban and many have offered legal protection to immigrant employees, who form the backbone of the IT industry in the country. While there may be a temporary plug on legal issues in the US, it will lose the perception battle internationally. Since it is arguably inevitable, this gives a lot of chance to India, to introspect and build its own infrastructure.

While, Indians have responded harshly to Trump’s policies even the ones at a domestic level, but it remains to be seen what stakes to we have anyway. It may be out of habit, that developing countries follow what the developed world is doing, and perhaps media too has had a role to play. But it is not that it directly affects Trump much, which means that India is on its own. It won’t is a far cry to say that India has an upper hand than most other countries when it comes to relations with Trump, not only because to the words of praise between our Prime Ministers but also because of the fact that the US considers India as a natural counterbalance to China.

When it comes to the IT industry, initially the Indian companies will be pressurised to hire Indian talent, but eventually, it will help in overall growth. Additionally, Make in Inda and Buy American can work together too, which can only improve bilateral trade between the nations. While there may or may not be much logic in the events to come, the unpredictability can also be the sole reason for India to improve internally.